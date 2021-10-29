“For the one who has entered His rest has himself also rested from his works, as God did from His. Therefore let’s make every effort to enter that rest, so that no one will fall by following the same example of disobedience.”
Hebrews 4:10-11
TODAY’S BIBLE VERSE
“Therefore let’s approach the throne of grace with confidence, so that we may receive mercy and find grace for help at the time of our need.”
Hebrews 4:16