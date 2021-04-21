“Now I make known to you, brothers and sisters, the gospel which I preached to you, which you also received, in which you also stand, by which you also are saved, if you hold firmly to the word which I preached to you, unless you believed in vain.”
Today's Bible verse
“Now I make known to you, brothers and sisters, the gospel which I preached to you, which you also received, in which you also stand, by which you also are saved, if you hold firmly to the word which I preached to you, unless you believed in vain.”
Most Popular
Articles
- New Mexican restaurant preparing to open
- Police investigating death of man possibly struck by vehicle in Longview
- Officials believe one person dead in Rusk County plane crash
- Man arrested after dog attacks, bites man walking in south Longview
- 'Constitutional carry' bill in Texas Legislature draws opposition
- Text messages: East Texas men charged in Capitol riots expected, wanted 'battle'
- New Longview bicycle shop marks grand opening
- Officials: Proposed bill in Texas House threatens economic development, revenues
- Settlement reached in lawsuit against ex-Harrison deputy accused of assault
- 'Magical experience': Kilgore's Avalon Faire returns for medieval merriment
Images
Videos
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.