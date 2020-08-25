You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Today's Bible verse

“‘Teacher, which is the great commandment in the Law?’ And He said to him, ‘You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart, and with all your soul, and with all your mind.’ This is the great and foremost commandment.”

Matthew 22:36-38

Today's Bible verse

“‘Teacher, which is the great commandment in the Law?’ And He said to him, ‘You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart, and with all your soul, and with all your mind.’ This is the great and foremost commandment.”

Matthew 22:36-38

Get news sent to you!

Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.

Featured Businesses

Find a local business