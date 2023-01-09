Today's Bible verse Jan 9, 2023 57 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save “For just as the body without the spirit is dead,so also faith without works is dead.”James 2:26 Recommended for You Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More Today's Bible verse Jan 9, 2023 57 min ago Comments “For just as the body without the spirit is dead,so also faith without works is dead.”James 2:26 Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesLongview native to host album release party in old neighborhood; stresses importance of giving backPolice release identity of man found dead in LongviewWhat's next, as Circle Cafe moves to familiar handsGym U in Longview expanding, Air U closedLongview native returns home for album release partyBody found in LongviewGilmer community marks 31st anniversary of Kelly Wilson's disappearanceBusiness Beat: Esports center opens in LongviewMan convicted in 1983 Kentucky Fried Chicken murders dies in prisonAnswer Line: Some Lake o' the Pines parks closed for years Images Videos Calendar Browse Today's events Submit Follow us on Twitter Tweets by newsjournal Latest e-Edition The Longview News-Journal The Longview News-Journal Click to see video of How to Use the E-edition