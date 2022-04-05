Today's Bible verse Apr 5, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save “Do not withhold good from those to whom it is due, when it is in your power to do it.”Proverbs 3:27 Recommended for You Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save More Today's Bible verse Apr 5, 2022 1 hr ago Comments “Do not withhold good from those to whom it is due, when it is in your power to do it.”Proverbs 3:27 Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesPolice identify suspect, victims in Longview double homicidePolice: Truck linked to double homicide found in Gregg CountyNew owners to update, rename Longview shopping centerState investigating abuse, neglect allegations within Longview ISD charter school system'Shouldn't have been taken': Family members recall Longview homicide victim as full of lifeBrothers plan to develop property into Longview townhomesPolice: Longview double homicide suspect shoots, kills himselfLongview man indicted in 2019 death of man directing traffic around Loop 281 wreckDocuments: Longview homicide victim recorded own shootingLetter: Worse than Obama Images Videos Calendar Browse Today's events Submit Follow us on Twitter Tweets by newsjournal Latest e-Edition The Longview News-Journal The Longview News-Journal Click to see video of How to Use the E-edition Featured Businesses Longview News-Journal 320 E Methvin St, Longview, TX 75601 +1(903)237-7777 Website Wet Pets N Critters 103 W Loop 281, Longview , TX 75605 +1(903)663-1012 Bodacious - 6th st. 904 N 6th St., Longview, TX 75601 +1(903)753-2714 Website Menu Jones Communication 4912 FM 2208, Longview, TX 75605 +1(866)821-9654 Website Maness Furniture 225 E Cotton St, Longview, TX 75601 +1(903)757-4323 Website Newk's Eatery 110 E. Loop 281, Longview, TX 75605 +1(903)753-7000 Website Menu Find a local business