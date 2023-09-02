“But He gives a greater grace. Therefore it says, ‘God is opposed to the proud, but gives grace to the humble.’ Submit therefore to God. But resist the devil, and he will flee from you. Come close to God and He will come close to you. Cleanse your hands, you sinners; and purify your hearts, you double-minded.”
Today's Bible verse
“But He gives a greater grace. Therefore it says, ‘God is opposed to the proud, but gives grace to the humble.’ Submit therefore to God. But resist the devil, and he will flee from you. Come close to God and He will come close to you. Cleanse your hands, you sinners; and purify your hearts, you double-minded.”
Most Popular
Articles
- Business Beat: Demolition of former Longview restaurant advances
- Smallwoods eyes growth on property north of Longview
- 'Pray for rain': Drought, heat straining East Texas ranchers, hay producers
- Simpson: Why impeachment for Texas AG Ken Paxton?
- UPDATE: Fewer than 50 customers remain without power in Gregg County
- Business Digest: Austin Bank names two to new positions
- Marriage licenses: Aug. 14-18
- Costco members are buzzing about a new Kirkland Signature sweatshirt
- Divorces granted: Aug. 14-18, 2023
- Judgments: Aug. 14-18, 2023