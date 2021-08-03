You have permission to edit this article.
Today's Bible verse

”For in this hope we were saved. But hope that is seen is no hope at all. Who hopes for what they already have? But if we hope for what we do not yet have, we wait for it patiently.”

Romans 8:24-25

