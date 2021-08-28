You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Today's Bible verse

"For just as we have many parts in one body and all the body’s parts do not have the same function, so we, who are many, are one body in Christ, and individually parts of one another."

Romans 12:4-5

Recommended for You


Today's Bible verse

"For just as we have many parts in one body and all the body’s parts do not have the same function, so we, who are many, are one body in Christ, and individually parts of one another."

Romans 12:4-5

Featured Businesses

Find a local business