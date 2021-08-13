You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Today's Bible verse

“Do not be conformed to this world, but be transformed by the renewal of your mind, that by testing you may discern what is the will of God, what is good and acceptable and perfect.”

Romans 12:2

Recommended for You


Today's Bible verse

“Do not be conformed to this world, but be transformed by the renewal of your mind, that by testing you may discern what is the will of God, what is good and acceptable and perfect.”

Romans 12:2

Featured Businesses

Find a local business