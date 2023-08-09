 Skip to main content
Today's Bible verse

“Then Jesus said to His disciples, If anyone wants to come after Me, he must deny himself, take up his cross, and follow Me. For whoever wants to save his life will lose it; but whoever loses his life for My sake will find it.’ “

