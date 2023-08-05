 Skip to main content
Today's Bible verse

“However, the king said to Araunah, ‘No, but I will certainly buy it from you for a price; for I will not offer burnt offerings to the Lord my God that cost me nothing.’ So David bought the threshing floor and the oxen for fifty shekels of silver.”

