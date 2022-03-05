 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Today's Bible verse

TODAY’S BIBLE VERSE

Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous! Do not be terrified nor dismayed, for the Lord your God is with you wherever you go.”

Joshua 1:9

Recommended for You


Today's Bible verse

TODAY’S BIBLE VERSE

Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous! Do not be terrified nor dismayed, for the Lord your God is with you wherever you go.”

Joshua 1:9