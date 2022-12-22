“Do not be like the horse or like the mule, which have no understanding, Whose trappings include bit and bridle to hold them in check, Otherwise they will not come near to you.”
Psalm 32:9
Cloudy and becoming windy. Morning high of 47F with temps falling sharply to near 20. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Generally clear. Low around 10F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Updated: December 22, 2022 @ 7:58 am
“Do not be like the horse or like the mule, which have no understanding, Whose trappings include bit and bridle to hold them in check, Otherwise they will not come near to you.”
Psalm 32:9
“Do not be like the horse or like the mule, which have no understanding, Whose trappings include bit and bridle to hold them in check, Otherwise they will not come near to you.”
Psalm 32:9