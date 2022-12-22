 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Today's Bible verse

“Do not be like the horse or like the mule, which have no understanding, Whose trappings include bit and bridle to hold them in check, Otherwise they will not come near to you.”

Psalm 32:9

Recommended for You


Today's Bible verse

“Do not be like the horse or like the mule, which have no understanding, Whose trappings include bit and bridle to hold them in check, Otherwise they will not come near to you.”

Psalm 32:9