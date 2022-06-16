Today's Bible verse Jun 16, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save “The father of the righteous will greatly rejoice, And he who fathers a wise son will be glad in him.”Proverbs 23:24 Recommended for You Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save More Today's Bible verse Jun 16, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments “The father of the righteous will greatly rejoice, And he who fathers a wise son will be glad in him.”Proverbs 23:24 Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesNew restaurant concept Jaggers headed to LongviewDickey's Barbecue Pit sets Longview locationGreat Texas Balloon Race flights and festival return inside LongviewOne person trapped inside vehicle after crash at busy Longview intersectionWest Longview to get new coffee shop'We don't want your guns': Anti-violence march set Saturday in LongviewLongview man killed in Cherokee County shooting; officials say it was self-defenseSeven arrested in DPS prostitution operation in LongviewLongview council's discussion about amphitheater funding gets heatedOfficials: Cause of Kilgore motel fire deemed as undetermined, no injuries Images Videos Calendar Browse Today's events Submit Follow us on Twitter Tweets by newsjournal Latest e-Edition The Longview News-Journal The Longview News-Journal Click to see video of How to Use the E-edition Featured Businesses Longview News-Journal 320 E Methvin St, Longview, TX 75601 +1(903)237-7777 Currently Open Website Wet Pets N Critters 103 W Loop 281, Longview , TX 75605 +1(903)663-1012 Bodacious - 6th st. 904 N 6th St., Longview, TX 75601 +1(903)753-2714 Website Menu Jones Communication 4912 FM 2208, Longview, TX 75605 +1(866)821-9654 Website Maness Furniture 225 E Cotton St, Longview, TX 75601 +1(903)757-4323 Website Newk's Eatery 110 E. Loop 281, Longview, TX 75605 +1(903)753-7000 Website Menu Find a local business