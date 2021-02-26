You have permission to edit this article.
Today's Bible verse

“Husbands, love your wives, just as Christ also loved the church and gave Himself up for her, so that He might sanctify her, having cleansed her by the washing of water with the word ...”

Ephesians 5:25-26

