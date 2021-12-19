You have permission to edit this article.
Today's Bible verse

“Woe to you, scribes and Pharisees, hypocrites! For you clean the outside of the cup and of the dish, but inside they are full of robbery and self-indulgence. You blind Pharisee, first clean the inside of the cup and of the dish, so that the outside of it may also become clean.”

Today's Bible verse

"For what does the Scripture say? 'Abraham believed God, and it was credited to him as righteousness.' "

Romans 4:3

 

