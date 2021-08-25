You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Today's Bible verse

“‘The one who speaks from himself seeks his own glory; but He who is seeking the

glory of the One who sent Him, He is true, and there is no unrighteousness in Him.’”

John 7:18

Recommended for You


Today's Bible verse

“‘The one who speaks from himself seeks his own glory; but He who is seeking the

glory of the One who sent Him, He is true, and there is no unrighteousness in Him.’”

John 7:18

Featured Businesses

Find a local business