Today's Bible verse Dec 2, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save “And the Light shines in the darkness, and the darkness did not grasp it.”John 1:5 Recommended for You Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More Today's Bible verse Dec 2, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments “And the Light shines in the darkness, and the darkness did not grasp it.”John 1:5 Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesBusiness Beat: Chuy's set to open in LongviewPolice: Armed man killed by off-duty officer at Longview medical facilityOfficials ID man killed at Hospitality ERNew Longview general store with longtime community ties opensThings to do in East Texas this weekendLongview baking supply store offers specialty itemsLobos roll into fourth round with 51-7 winMore floats to take part in Longview Ambucs Christmas ParadeLongview man charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riots ordered to home confinement under wife's custodyEast Texas general store celebrates 175th anniversary Images Videos Calendar Browse Today's events Submit Follow us on Twitter Tweets by newsjournal Latest e-Edition The Longview News-Journal The Longview News-Journal Click to see video of How to Use the E-edition