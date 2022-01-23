 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Today's Bible verse

TODAY’S BIBLE VERSE

“Ask, and it will be given to you; seek, and you will find; knock, and it will be opened to you. For everyone who asks receives, and the one who seeks finds, and to the one who knocks it will be opened.”

Matthew 7:7-8

Recommended for You


Today's Bible verse

TODAY’S BIBLE VERSE

“Ask, and it will be given to you; seek, and you will find; knock, and it will be opened to you. For everyone who asks receives, and the one who seeks finds, and to the one who knocks it will be opened.”

Matthew 7:7-8

Featured Businesses

Find a local business