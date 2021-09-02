You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Today's Bible verse

“Then the Lord took note of Sarah as He had said, and the Lord did for Sarah as He had promised. So Sarah conceived and bore a son to Abraham in his old age, at the appointed time of which God had spoken to him.”

Genesis 21:1-2

Recommended for You


Today's Bible verse

“Then the Lord took note of Sarah as He had said, and the Lord did for Sarah as He had promised. So Sarah conceived and bore a son to Abraham in his old age, at the appointed time of which God had spoken to him.”

Genesis 21:1-2

Featured Businesses

Find a local business