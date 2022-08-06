TODAY’S BIBLE VERSE
“For the grace of God has appeared, bringing salvation to all people, instructing us to deny ungodliness and worldly desires and to live sensibly, righteously, and in a godly manner in the present age ...”
Titus 2:11-12
