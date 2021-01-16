You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Today's Bible verse

TODAY’S BIBLE VERSE

“So Jesus was saying to those Jews who had believed Him, ‘If you continue in My word, then you are truly My disciples; and you will know the truth, and the truth will set you free.’’

John 8:31-32

Recommended for You


Today's Bible verse

TODAY’S BIBLE VERSE

“So Jesus was saying to those Jews who had believed Him, ‘If you continue in My word, then you are truly My disciples; and you will know the truth, and the truth will set you free.’’

John 8:31-32

Get news sent to you!

Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.

Featured Businesses

Find a local business