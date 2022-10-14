 Skip to main content
Today's Bible verse

TODAY’S BIBLE VERSE

“For the time will come when they will not tolerate sound doctrine; but wanting to have their ears tickled, they will accumulate for themselves teachers in accordance with their own desires ... ”

2 Timothy 4:3

