“Now I urge you, brothers and sisters, by the name of our Lord Jesus Christ, that you all agree and that there be no divisions among you, but that you be made complete in the same mind and in the same judgment.”
- 'See ya later': 8-foot alligator captured at taco restaurant in Henderson
- Longview energy services company lays off 118 employees
- Warrant: Longview woman also charged in death of White Oak man after argument over $35
- One Sheep Coffee & Tea to mark grand opening with outdoor event
- Police: Human remains found behind Longview motel
- Gilmer man, 20, killed in one-vehicle crash in Upshur County
- Missing 13-year-old girl out of White Oak found in Upshur County
- Longview man gets 40 years in prison for assaulting woman with deadly weapon
- East Texas high school graduate profiles: Sabine senior overcomes brain tumors, lands dream job
- Longview police investigate shooting death
