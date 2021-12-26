“But Peter and the apostles answered, ‘We must obey God rather than men. ...’
Today's Bible verse
“But Peter and the apostles answered, ‘We must obey God rather than men. ...’
Most Popular
Articles
- Crews respond to fire at Longview apartment complex
- Kilgore man sentenced to 25 years in prison for beating woman
- Longview man killed in single-vehicle crash in Rusk County
- Longview police asking help to find suspect in armed robbery at Gilmer Road Walmart
- Police investigating second weekend homicide in Longview
- Former Camp Normal Industrial Hospital gets new life in downtown Longview
- Longview sisters make waves in Fort Worth real estate
- Carthage man, 18, dies in one-vehicle crash near Henderson
- All-East Texas Volleyball Team 2021
- Partner in Longview law firm named U.S. magistrate judge for Waco court