“ ... The one who says that he remains in Him ought, himself also, walk just as He walked.”
Today's Bible verse
“ ... The one who says that he remains in Him ought, himself also, walk just as He walked.”
Most Popular
Articles
- Couple brings pizza franchise to Longview area
- Police: Longview man arrested on firearm theft charge posed with gun on social media
- New housing development planned off Judson Road in Longview
- Downtown Longview streets no longer blocked 'as precaution' for possible white supremacy rally
- Authorities seek escaped Harrison County jail inmate
- Kilgore woman to enter guilty plea in burglary of Longview nonprofit
- East Texas constable gets jail time, removed from office
- Builder opening cage-free dog daycare, boarding facility in Longview
- Fire at Longview country club closes building
- Texas Comptroller: We might have money for you