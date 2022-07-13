 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Today's Bible verse

“But He answered and said, ‘It is written: “Man shall not live on bread alone, but on every word that comes out of the mouth of God.” ’ ”

Matthew 4:4

Recommended for You


Today's Bible verse

“But He answered and said, ‘It is written: “Man shall not live on bread alone, but on every word that comes out of the mouth of God.” ’ ”

Matthew 4:4