“Accept one another, then, just as Christ accepted you, in order to bring praise to God.”
Romans 15:7
Thunderstorms - some may contain locally heavy rain, especially during the morning hours. High 84F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..
Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: August 30, 2022 @ 6:24 am
“Accept one another, then, just as Christ accepted you, in order to bring praise to God.”
Romans 15:7