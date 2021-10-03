Today's Bible verse Oct 3, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save “But Peter and the apostles answered, ‘We must obey God rather than men.’”Acts 5:29 Recommended for You Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save More Today's Bible verse Oct 3, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments “But Peter and the apostles answered, ‘We must obey God rather than men.’”Acts 5:29 Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesPolice: Man suffers 'life-threatening injuries' in Longview shootingLongview man arrested, charged with sexual assault of a childLongview police officer treated, released after on-duty crashPolice: Longview man arrested after he admitted to shaking 7-week-old babyDevelopers aim to breathe new life into Longview's Lake Lomond areaDocuments: Longview man charged with burglary entered apartment, did not take anythingFormer Gregg County GOP chair, White Oak mayor set to plead guilty in theft caseLongview man indicted on charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child30 years after first show, East Texas doctors reunite band for Longview concertBusiness Beat: Shopping center work begins Images Videos Calendar Browse Today's events Submit Follow us on Twitter Tweets by newsjournal Latest e-Edition The Longview News-Journal The Longview News-Journal Click to see video of How to Use the E-edition Featured Businesses Longview News-Journal 320 E Methvin St, Longview, TX 75601 903-237-7777 Website Wet Pets N Critters 103 W Loop 281, Longview , TX 75605 903-663-1012 Bodacious - 6th st. 904 N 6th St., Longview, TX 75601 903-753-2714 Website Menu Jones Communication 4912 FM 2208, Longview, TX 75605 866-821-9654 Website Maness Furniture 225 E Cotton St, Longview, TX 75601 903-757-4323 Website Newk's Eatery 110 E. Loop 281, Longview, TX 75605 903-753-7000 Website Menu Find a local business