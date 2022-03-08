 Skip to main content
Today's Bible verse

“I passed by the field of a sluggard, by the vineyard of a man lacking sense, and behold, it was all overgrown with thorns; the ground was covered with nettles, and its stone wall was broken down.”

Proverbs 24:30-31

