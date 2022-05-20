 Skip to main content
Today's Bible verse

“But the wisdom from above is first pure, then peace-loving, gentle, reasonable, full of mercy and good fruits, impartial, free of hypocrisy. And the fruit of righteousness is sown in peace by those who make peace.”

James 3:17-18

