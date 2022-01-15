 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Today's Bible verse

TODAY’S BIBLE VERSE

“Beloved, do not believe every spirit, but test the spirits to see whether they are from God, because many false prophets have gone out into the world.”

1 John 4:1

Recommended for You


Today's Bible verse

TODAY’S BIBLE VERSE

“Beloved, do not believe every spirit, but test the spirits to see whether they are from God, because many false prophets have gone out into the world.”

1 John 4:1

Featured Businesses

Find a local business