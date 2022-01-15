TODAY’S BIBLE VERSE
“Beloved, do not believe every spirit, but test the spirits to see whether they are from God, because many false prophets have gone out into the world.”
1 John 4:1
Updated: January 15, 2022 @ 8:54 am
