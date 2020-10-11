You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Today's Bible verse

“No servant can serve two masters; for either he will hate the one and love the other, or else he will be devoted to one and despise the other. You cannot serve God and wealth.”

Luke 16:13

Today's Bible verse

“No servant can serve two masters; for either he will hate the one and love the other, or else he will be devoted to one and despise the other. You cannot serve God and wealth.”

Luke 16:13

Get news sent to you!

Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.

Featured Businesses

Find a local business