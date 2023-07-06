“Then we which are alive and remain shall be caught up together with them in the clouds, to meet the Lord in the air: and so shall we ever be with the Lord.”
Today's Bible verse
“Then we which are alive and remain shall be caught up together with them in the clouds, to meet the Lord in the air: and so shall we ever be with the Lord.”
Most Popular
Articles
- Neal McCoy bringing Vince Gill to Longview for concert
- Jared Maddox identified as victim of fatal explosion
- Food, fun, fireworks: Fourth of July activities on tap across East Texas
- Longview 18-year-old killed in hit-and-run remembered for love of music, devotion to family
- One killed, four injured in fireworks explosion
- Business Beat: LEGO store open; speakeasy coming to downtown Longview
- Arrest follows allegation of student, educator relationship
- Business Digest: Longview World of Wonders hires assistant director
- Author's latest thriller set in Longview
- Afternoon storm causes damage across Longview