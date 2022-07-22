Today's Bible verse Jul 22, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save “Indeed God speaks once, or twice, yet no one notices it.”Job 33:14 Recommended for You Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More Today's Bible verse Jul 22, 2022 1 hr ago Comments “Indeed God speaks once, or twice, yet no one notices it.”Job 33:14 Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesLove from All Things Longview becomes life raft for Long John Silver’sPolice release name, photos of suspect in theft of jewelry from Longview MallPolice: One dead after Longview shooting; suspect arrestedPetition seeks Upshur County district clerk's removal from officeSpring Hill Road to pass through land purchased by Longview ISDOwners of Jucys Hamburgers acquire The Back Porch in KilgoreEast Texas father arrested in Kilgore drowning of 2-year-oldRelief coming for Illinois shoppers, taxpayersPolice: Man shot in Henderson dies in Longview; suspect arrestedWoman identified 20 years after remains found in Gregg County Images Videos Calendar Browse Today's events Submit Follow us on Twitter Tweets by newsjournal Latest e-Edition The Longview News-Journal The Longview News-Journal Click to see video of How to Use the E-edition