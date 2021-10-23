You have permission to edit this article.
Today's Bible verse

“... You also, as living stones, are being built up as a spiritual house for a holy priesthood, to offer spiritual sacrifices that are acceptable to God through Jesus Christ.”

1 Peter 2:5

