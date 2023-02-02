 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Today's Bible verse

“ ‘Hear, Israel! The Lord is our God, the Lord is one! And you shall love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your strength.’ ”

Deuteronomy 6:4-5

Recommended for You


Today's Bible verse

“ ‘Hear, Israel! The Lord is our God, the Lord is one! And you shall love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your strength.’ ”

Deuteronomy 6:4-5