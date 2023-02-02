“ ‘Hear, Israel! The Lord is our God, the Lord is one! And you shall love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your strength.’ ”
Deuteronomy 6:4-5
Areas of freezing rain possible early. A steady rain this morning. Showers continuing this afternoon. High near 40F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..
Light rain early. Partial clearing overnight. Low 31F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: February 2, 2023 @ 7:38 am
“ ‘Hear, Israel! The Lord is our God, the Lord is one! And you shall love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your strength.’ ”
Deuteronomy 6:4-5