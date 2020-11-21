You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Today's Bible verse

"Then the Lord said to Moses, 'I have seen this people, and behold, they are an obstinate people.' "

Exodus 32:9

Today's Bible verse

"Then the Lord said to Moses, 'I have seen this people, and behold, they are an obstinate people.' "

Exodus 32:9

Get news sent to you!

Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.

Featured Businesses

Find a local business