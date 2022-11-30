 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Today's Bible verse

“‘Do not think that I came to bring peace on the earth; I did not come to bring peace, but a sword. For I came to turn a man against his father, and a daughter against her mother, and a daughter-in-law against her mother-in-law, and a person’s enemies will be the members of his household.’”

Recommended for You


Today's Bible verse

“‘Do not think that I came to bring peace on the earth; I did not come to bring peace, but a sword. For I came to turn a man against his father, and a daughter against her mother, and a daughter-in-law against her mother-in-law, and a person’s enemies will be the members of his household.’”