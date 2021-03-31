You have permission to edit this article.
Today's Bible verse

“Test yourselves to see if you are in the faith; examine yourselves! Or do you not recognize this about yourselves, that Jesus Christ is in you — unless indeed you fail the test?”

2 Corinthians 13:5

