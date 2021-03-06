You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Today's Bible verse

"Or do you not know that your body is a temple of the Holy Spirit within you, whom you have from God, and that you are not your own? For you have been bought for a price: therefore glorify God in your body."

1 Corinthians 6:19-20

Recommended for You


Today's Bible verse

"Or do you not know that your body is a temple of the Holy Spirit within you, whom you have from God, and that you are not your own? For you have been bought for a price: therefore glorify God in your body."

1 Corinthians 6:19-20

Get news sent to you!

Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.

Featured Businesses

Find a local business