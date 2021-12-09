“The one who has My commandments and keeps them is the one who loves Me; and the one who loves Me will be loved by My Father, and I will love him and will reveal Myself to him.”
John 14:21
Cloudy early with peeks of sunshine expected late. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 78F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph..
Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: December 9, 2021 @ 7:31 am
“The one who has My commandments and keeps them is the one who loves Me; and the one who loves Me will be loved by My Father, and I will love him and will reveal Myself to him.”
John 14:21
“The one who has My commandments and keeps them is the one who loves Me; and the one who loves Me will be loved by My Father, and I will love him and will reveal Myself to him.”
John 14:21