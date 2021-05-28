You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Today's Bible verse

“But I do not consider my life of any account as dear to myself, so that I may finish my course and the ministry which I received from the Lord Jesus, to testify solemnly of the gospel of God’s grace.”

Acts 20:24

Recommended for You


Today's Bible verse

“But I do not consider my life of any account as dear to myself, so that I may finish my course and the ministry which I received from the Lord Jesus, to testify solemnly of the gospel of God’s grace.”

Acts 20:24

Get news sent to you!

Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.

Featured Businesses

Find a local business