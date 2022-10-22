Today's Bible verse Oct 22, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TODAY’S BIBLE VERSE“I delight to do Your will, my God; Your Law is within my heart.”Psalm 40:8 Recommended for You Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More Today's Bible verse Oct 22, 2022 1 hr ago Comments TODAY’S BIBLE VERSE“I delight to do Your will, my God; Your Law is within my heart.”Psalm 40:8 Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesFBI arrests Longview police lieutenant on charge of online solicitation of a minorJefferson woman killed in crash just north of LongviewTatum ISD hair discrimination lawsuit in federal courtPHOTOS: East Texas Yamboree Queen CoronationChuy's in Longview to begin hiringThings to do in East Texas this weekendLongview police looking for two teen runaways'I'm a dreamer': Lindsay Steele turns passion for photography into Longview business she lovesEx-Longview officer facing federal charge must have digital devices approved, monitoredStallard: A perfect day in Pittsburg Images Videos Calendar Browse Today's events Submit Follow us on Twitter Tweets by newsjournal Latest e-Edition The Longview News-Journal The Longview News-Journal Click to see video of How to Use the E-edition