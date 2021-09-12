“ ... But whoever follows His word, in him the love of God has truly been perfected. By this we know that we are in Him ...”
Today's Bible verse
“ ... But whoever follows His word, in him the love of God has truly been perfected. By this we know that we are in Him ...”
Most Popular
Articles
- Illness closes East Texas school district campuses
- Crumbl cookies to open in Longview
- Seven high school students to compete in Miss Gregg County Pageant
- New apartments set on Eastman Road in Longview
- Longview church purchases Parke Way fitness center with plans for community use
- Body recovered from pond believed to be missing Harrison County woman
- Startling COVID report: Five things to know
- COVID-19 school closures: Who is out and for how long?
- After 9/11, some found healing by helping
- Five fun things to do in East Texas this weekend