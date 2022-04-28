Today's Bible verse Apr 28, 2022 32 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save “For the Son of Man has come to seek and to save that which was lost.”Luke 19:10 Recommended for You Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save More Today's Bible verse Apr 28, 2022 32 min ago Comments “For the Son of Man has come to seek and to save that which was lost.”Luke 19:10 Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesTesting violations alleged at East Texas Advanced Academies; more details emerge of child abuse investigation19-year-old man killed, another man injured in wreck near KilgoreLongview native to be featured on 'Ellen DeGeneres Show'Business Beat: Sports complex, beer garden planned for LongviewAll-East Texas Boys Basketball: Two-time MVP leads 2021-2022 teamWreck stalls traffic at Judson Road, Hollybrook Drive in LongviewNew Longview developments feature concrete block constructionWork underway on redesigned Estes-Mobberly intersection in LongviewAll East Texas Girls Basketball: Mix of players from all classes on 2021-2022 teamHere's what Gregg County voters need to know about early balloting in May elections Images Videos Calendar Browse Today's events Submit Follow us on Twitter Tweets by newsjournal Latest e-Edition The Longview News-Journal The Longview News-Journal Click to see video of How to Use the E-edition Featured Businesses Longview News-Journal 320 E Methvin St, Longview, TX 75601 +1(903)237-7777 Website Wet Pets N Critters 103 W Loop 281, Longview , TX 75605 +1(903)663-1012 Bodacious - 6th st. 904 N 6th St., Longview, TX 75601 +1(903)753-2714 Website Menu Jones Communication 4912 FM 2208, Longview, TX 75605 +1(866)821-9654 Website Maness Furniture 225 E Cotton St, Longview, TX 75601 +1(903)757-4323 Website Newk's Eatery 110 E. Loop 281, Longview, TX 75605 +1(903)753-7000 Website Menu Find a local business