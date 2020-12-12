You have permission to edit this article.
Today's Bible verse

TODAY’S BIBLE VERSE

“Thomas said to Him, ‘Lord, we do not know where You are going; how do we know the way?’ Jesus said to him, ‘I am the way, and the truth, and the life; no one comes to the Father except through Me.’ ”

John 14:5-6

