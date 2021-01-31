You have permission to edit this article.
Today's Bible verse

“But we should always give thanks to God for you, brothers and sisters beloved by the Lord, because God has chosen you from the beginning for salvation through sanctification by the Spirit and faith in the truth.”

2 Thessalonians 2:13

