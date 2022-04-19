 Skip to main content
Today's Bible verse

”Do not let anyone who delights in false humility and the worship of angels disqualify you. Such a person also goes into great detail about what they have seen; they are puffed up with idle notions by their unspiritual mind.”

Colossians 2:18

