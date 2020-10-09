You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Today's Bible verse

“Therefore everyone who hears these words of Mine and acts on them, may be compared to a wise man who built his house on the rock.”

Matthew 7:24

Today's Bible verse

“Therefore everyone who hears these words of Mine and acts on them, may be compared to a wise man who built his house on the rock.”

Matthew 7:24

Get news sent to you!

Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.

Featured Businesses

Find a local business